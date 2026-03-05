‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane to feature in Apple TV’s sports comedy ‘Stick’ Season 2

Titanic star Billy Zane is set to feature in Season two of Apple TV’s sports comedy series Stick, as per US media reports.

The actor is known for playing the role of Caledon Hockley, the 30-year-old snobbish billionaire heir and fiance of Kate Winslet’s Rose, in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Directed by James Cameron, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in lead roles.

In the upcoming series, Zane will star alongside Owen Wilson, who also serves as an executive producer. The show is a feel-good comedy centred on a found family and how they navigate their relationships in the world of golf.

As per US-based entertainment portal Deadline, Zane will have a recurring role in the series.

Created by Jason Keller, the show debuted on Apple TV in June 2025. Wilson played the role of Pryce Cahill, who goes by the nickname Stick, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

Apple TV renewed the series for a second season in July last year.

Apart from Wilson and Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Trevino and Lilli Kay are also set to return. While Maron plays the role of Pryce’s friend Mitts, Trevino features as Santi’s mom Elena, and Kay as bartender-turned-caddy Zero.

Prior to Zane, actors Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer were announced as series regulars for the upcoming season. While Olyphant is set to reprise the role of Clark Ross, Pryce’s rival and former partner, Greer will return as Pryce’s ex-wife, Amber-Linn.

Zane is also known for his role in the film Dead Calm alongside Nicole Kidman and Robert Downey Jr-starrer Only You and the superhero movie The Phantom.