Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns, Mamata Banerjee claims possible Centre pressure

Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose resigns after 3.5 years in office, said Lok Bhavan official on Thursday. He resigned in Delhi, the official said.

"I have spent enough time at governor's office," Bose told PTI after resigning.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dismay and said she would not be surprised if the Governor was pressured by home minister Amit Shah ahead of the Assembly polls.

"I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections."

She confirmed that R.N. Ravi, the present Governor of Tamil Nadu (another poll bound state) has been appointed Governor of Bengal.

"Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," she added.

Ravi, a former IPS officer, served in the CBI and the IB before becoming the deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. After retirement, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya before taking charge in Tamil Nadu.