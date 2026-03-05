‘The Bear’ to conclude with Season 5, Jamie Lee Curtis confirms

Emmy-winning kitchen comedy The Bear is set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a major role in the show, has said.

Curtis won an Emmy for her role as Donna Berzatto, the mother of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Natalie (Abby Elliott). The upcoming instalment is currently being filmed in and around Chicago and is expected to premiere later this year.

“It is the end of the show,” Curtis said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“Everybody knows it’s the end of the show. I’m not breaking any news to anybody. It’s the end of the show - they’ve said it from the beginning,” she added.

Last month, Curtis responded to speculation around her Instagram post where she mentioned “completing the story” of the series.

“FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear,” she wrote alongside a photo with Elliott.

Created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as director and executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Matty Matheson, The Bear won 10 Emmys for its first season alone.

Produced by FX and streaming on Hulu, all seasons of The Bear are streaming on JioHotstar in India.