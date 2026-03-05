MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shreya Ghoshal criticises lip-syncing on stage during concerts: ‘That's just lazy work’

The practice of lip-syncing by singers has grown significantly over the years, much to the distaste of fans

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.03.26, 04:44 PM
Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal File picture

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently criticised the practice of lip-syncing at concerts, describing the act as “lazy work”.

“That’s just a lazy act. Apne mehanat nahi kari (You haven’t put in the hard work). In my personal opinion, it’s not a good approach,” Ghoshal, 41, said during a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani.

“I can’t discredit what the audience likes, but I have certain principles as an artiste. I have a problem with any performance of mine being played publicly that I myself wouldn’t even be able to listen to. For me, that is extremely humiliating and insulting,” she added.

“You work hard on your craft because you’ve earned that crown or throne — don’t take it lightly thinking you’ve already achieved it. You have to work hard every single day,” said Ghoshal.

The practice of lip-syncing by singers has grown significantly over the years, much to the distaste of fans who deem it as low effort and expect an entirely live performance instead.

In February, singer AP Dhillon was seen lip-syncing to his popular track With you during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. This received flak from netizens, who criticised him for not singing live on the show.

On the work front, Ghoshal is currently serving as a judge on Indian Idol Season 16 alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. She is set to embark on her world tour The Unstoppable this year, with concerts in India, UK, USA, and Abu Dhabi.

