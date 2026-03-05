MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 March 2026

IAF launches search and rescue operation after SU-30 MKI aircraft goes missing in Assam

'An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm,' the IAF said on social media

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.03.26, 10:39 PM
IAF Su-30MKI missing Assam

Representational image File picture

A frontline Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing on Thursday after taking off from Assam's Jorhat airbase.

The IAF said search and rescue operation for the aircraft has been launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm," the IAF said on social media.

"Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," it said.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI has been involved in several accidents over the years. Since its induction in 2002, more than a dozen Su-30MKI aircraft have crashed in different incidents across India, with investigations often pointing to technical glitches, human error or mid-air emergencies

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Air Force (IAF) Jorhat
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't succumb to pressure': Sri Lanka allows second Iranian ship to dock in Trincomalee

In a televised address, Dissanayake said the vessel, IRINS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters, citing an engine failure
Nitish Kumar
Quote left Quote right

We are against Nitish going to Rajya Sabha. Instead his son Nishant Kumar can go

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT