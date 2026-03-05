IAF launches search and rescue operation after SU-30 MKI aircraft goes missing in Assam

A frontline Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing on Thursday after taking off from Assam's Jorhat airbase.

The IAF said search and rescue operation for the aircraft has been launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm," the IAF said on social media.

"Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," it said.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI has been involved in several accidents over the years. Since its induction in 2002, more than a dozen Su-30MKI aircraft have crashed in different incidents across India, with investigations often pointing to technical glitches, human error or mid-air emergencies