Selena Gomez kisses husband Benny Blanco’s toe days after ‘dirty feet’ controversy, leaves internet disgusted

Pop singer Selena Gomez kissed husband Benny Blanco’s “dirty feet” on camera during a podcast that dropped on YouTube recently, drawing reactions of disgust from the internet.

The development came a week after Blanco faced flak for flaunting his “unwashed” feet on the podcast and purportedly farting on the mic.

Selena kissing Blanco’s feet has now set the internet abuzz with discussions about the couple’s on-camera behaviour.

Selena appeared in the latest episode of Benny’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets with Blanco’s friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. In the episode that dropped on Wednesday, she was seen seated on the floor while Benny sat on the couch with his feet on the table in front of him.

Selena kissed Benny’s feet, which caught him off-guard. “You like that?” he joked. This prompted Selena to slap his leg and say, “Oh, don’t make it a moment.”

When their friends reflected on how the couple do not find any problem with PDA, Benny said, “In interviews with her… because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much, like… because she's her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent woman. So I try so hard. I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time.”

Selena added that her relationship with Benny “is probably so healthy and one of the greatest things of life”.

However, the internet wasn’t pleased with this act. “I’m so traumatised,” wrote a YouTube user. “Omg I thought that it’s ai,” another said. “I REBUKE THIS IN THE NAME OF JESUS,” came another comment. “I will pretend that this is AI,” wrote another.

Selena and Benny tied the knot on September 23, 2025 in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

The couple started dating in July 2023 around the time of Selena’s birthday. Selena went public with her relationship in December 2023.