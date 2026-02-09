Vikrant Massey claims he was never part of ‘Ramayana’, dismisses rumours of being replaced

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday dismissed rumours suggesting he had been replaced in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film Ramayana. The actor said that he was never associated with the movie.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, reports emerged that actor Raghav Juyal had stepped in to play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka, replacing Massey.

Sharing a note on his Instagram stories, Massey wrote, “OK. To put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed “replacement” should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie, all the very best.”

Ramayana, a two-part live-action saga, is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer will be scoring the music for the film.

The first part is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

On the work front, Massey will have a cameo appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming release O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Massey is also set to debut as a producer with the Netflix series Musafir Cafe.