Kartik Aaryan’s 2018 romcom ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to re-release in theatres this March

Kartik Aaryan’s 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is set to re-release on March 6, nearly eight years after its original release, the actor announced on Monday.

“This Friday .. Relive the laughter and emotions once again on the big screen! #SonuKeTituKiSweety Re-releases in theatres on 6th March,” Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romcom also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in key roles. It has earned around Rs 108 crore nett domestically and Rs 156 crore worldwide.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety follows the close friendship between Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh), which is tested when Titu falls in love with Sweety (Nushrratt) and decides to marry her.

While Titu is smitten, Sonu suspects Sweety’s intentions and believes she is manipulating his friend. What follows is a battle of wits between Sonu and Sweety as both try to secure their place in Titu’s life, resulting in a mix of comedy, drama, and emotional conflict.

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romcom film helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania.

Kartik has the film Naagzilla in the pipeline. He will play the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag embarking on an adventure. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.