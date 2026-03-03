‘Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame’ stickers appear near White House in Washington: Report

A “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” installation has appeared near the White House in Washington, D.C., with stickers naming prominent public figures reportedly linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The display was set up around Farragut Square, roughly a five-minute walk from the White House, according to reports.

Photographs taken on March 2 show stickers designed to resemble stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Instead of the traditional entertainment emblems, the plaques feature Epstein’s face and the names of politicians, billionaires and other influential individuals.

Each sticker reportedly includes a QR code linking to entries hosted on the website of the United States Department of Justice or to documents associated with the so-called Epstein files.

The files were published in December and January in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Several high-profile figures have faced scrutiny over past associations with Epstein following the publication of the records.

It remains unclear who is responsible for the installation.

Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell also appears in the display with the caption “child sex trafficker.”

Maxwell, 64, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in June 2022. In August last year, she was moved to a low-security prison camp in Texas with approval from the Trump administration, according to reports.

The installation has drawn attention online and in media coverage, adding to ongoing public interest surrounding the Epstein case and the release of related documents.