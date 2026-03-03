Ten more flights to Gulf cities cancelled at Kolkata airport amid West Asia crisis

Flight disruptions continued at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Tuesday as 10 more international services to and from Gulf destinations were cancelled amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

According to airport officials, a total of five departures and five arrivals were called off during the day.

The affected services included two arrivals and two departures of Emirates on the Dubai route. Qatar Airways cancelled one arrival and one departure to and from Doha. Etihad Airways suspended one arrival and one departure on the Abu Dhabi sector, while Air Arabia cancelled one arrival and one departure to Abu Dhabi.

Airport sources said the cancellations were linked to the prevailing war situation in parts of West Asia and related operational constraints.

The latest round of suspension follows Monday’s cancellation of 20 international flights from Kolkata airport, impacting services to major Gulf hubs.

Passengers travelling to Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi have been among the worst affected. These cities serve as crucial transit points for flyers from eastern and northeastern India heading to Europe, North America and other global destinations.

Airlines are assisting affected passengers with rebooking and alternative travel options, officials said.

“Flight schedules are being closely monitored, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport,” an airport official said.