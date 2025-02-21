Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ becomes first Hindi film to earn over Rs 200 crore in 2025

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama collected Rs 219.75 crore nett in Week 1.

Produced by Maddock Films under the direction of Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of Rs 31 crore nett on its opening day. The momentum carried through the weekend, with Rs 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colours on Day 4, with Rs 24 crore nett added to its earnings. The collections increased marginally to Rs 25.25 crore nett on Tuesday, followed by Rs 32 crore nett on Wednesday. With an additional Rs 22 crore nett on Thursday, the total domestic earnings of Chhaava stands at Rs 219.75 crore nett in its seven-day theatrical run.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, which also hit cinemas on February 14, failed to make a mark at the Indian box office in the first week with collections totalling Rs 16.29 crore nett in seven days.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 4.2 crore nett in India on its opening day, followed by Rs 4 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 4.15 crore nett on Day 3, according to Sacnilk. On Monday, the Marvel movie earned Rs 1.19 crore nett, followed by Rs 0.9 crore nett on Tuesday and Rs 1.01 crore nett on Wednesday.

With another Rs 0.7 crore nett added to the earnings on Thursday, the total India collection of Brave New World stands at Rs 16.29 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 208 million, including USD 109.7 million from the US market and USD 98.27 million internationally.