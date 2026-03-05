India expresses condolences on Khamenei’s death; Misri visits Iran embassy in Delhi

India on Thursday condoled the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with foreign secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

The gesture marked New Delhi’s first official response since Khamenei was killed in a joint US–Israel strike on February 28.

Misri visited the embassy and conveyed India’s message of sympathy to Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) also released a photograph of the foreign secretary’s interaction with the Iranian envoy.

While expressing condolences over Khamenei’s death, the Centre stopped short of condemning the US–Israel strikes that killed him.

The Modi government has sought to maintain a calibrated diplomatic position as tensions escalate across the region. India has emphasised the need for peace and stability in West Asia, while urging all parties to avoid further escalation.

The MEA called for “immediate de-escalation” and restraint from all sides, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

But the government has not issued any direct criticism of the initial US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversations with leaders of Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, during which he condemned Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf states.

Misri’s visit to the Iranian embassy assumed political significance in India as leaders of the Congress and other opposition groups had argued that India should take a clearer and more consistent position on the developments in West Asia.