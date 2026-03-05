West Indies team stranded in India due to airspace restrictions, Daren Sammy voices frustration

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his frustration on social media on Thursday as the Caribbean team remained stranded in India for over four days due to international airspace restrictions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The West Indies, eliminated from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after losing to India national cricket team in the Super Eight stage on Sunday, have been unable to fly home.

Sammy posted on X: "I just wanna go home." Four hours later, he posted again seeking clarity on travel plans: "At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days."

Some players may remain in India as their Indian Premier League teams begin pre-season camps. Rovman Powell is with Kolkata Knight Riders, camp starting March 18.

Sherfane Rutherford plays for Mumbai Indians, Shimron Hetmyer for Rajasthan Royals, and Romario Shepherd for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A Cricket Association of Bengal official said the matter is being handled by the International Cricket Council.

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official told PTI.

Cricket West Indies said it was working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure a safe return.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons. CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families and stakeholders during this time," it added.

Players from the Zimbabwe national cricket team, also stranded in India, have begun returning home in batches via Addis Ababa after the ICC arranged alternative travel routes.