‘Dunki’ actor Varun Kulkarni battling ‘severe kidney issue’, says his theatre friend

Actor Varun Kulkarni, who played a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Dunki, is battling a ‘severe kidney issue’ and is in need of financial aid to pay hospital bills, his friend Rohan Shetty, a theatre actor, said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits,” Shetty wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of Varun from the Hospital and snaps from his performances in stage plays and movies including Dunki. Calling Varun a self-made “brilliant artist” and a “selfless human being” who pursued acting as a theatre artist against all odds, Shetty further wrote, “Just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session. Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds. However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever.”

“We, his friends and well-wishers, are coming together to help Varun during this critical time. If you know Varun or Rhea personally, you can send your contributions directly to them. For those who don’t, a Ketto link has been created (link in the description) to make donating easier,” Shetty concluded his note.

Following the post, Varun's friends and fans took to social media to express their support. Suraj Sonik commented, “Get well soon brother.” Many netizens also shared their concern, with one user writing, “I spoke to him a few days ago and I'm wishing for a speedy recovery. I've shared the post with everyone I know who can help, hoping to receive some assistance soon.”

Varun has had a notable career, with appearances in shows like Scam 1992 and The Family Man.