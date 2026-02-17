‘We apologise’: Ashwini Vaishnaw admits AI Summit mess, vows smoother experience

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised for problems faced by attendees on the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Monday and promised a smoother experience in the coming days.

The “world's largest artificial intelligence summit” opened to packed halls on Monday. Huge crowds meant long queues and overcrowding, which were compounded by unclear instructions. Mobile data connectivity, too, was an issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile data connectivity remained patchy on Tuesday as well at the event, The Telegraph Online can confirm.

Addressing criticism over overcrowding, Vaishnaw said more than 70,000 people attended the summit on Monday.

"This is the biggest AI summit in the entire world. The response is phenomenal. The energy is palpable. We can see the organisation is very smooth now. If anybody has faced any problems yesterday, we apologise for that," he said at a media conference in the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam.

He said a war room was now operating to address any problems attendees face.

"Whatever feedback you have, please share with us. We are open-minded. We will make efforts to make the experience smoother and enjoyable for all of you," he said. "My entire team is working hard day and night for this summit."

The opening day drew thousands of attendees, including startup founders, global tech representatives, and international delegates. However, heavy footfall led to confusion, long queues, overlapping security checks, and temporary evacuation of some exhibitor stalls ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the expo happening alongside.

Stolen wearables, confusion

A few people reported misplaced or stolen goods amid the confusion of Day One.

Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of Neo Sapien, said his wearables were stolen.

"At 12 noon, security personnel arrived to sanitise and cordon off the area ahead of the visit by PM Modi visit at 2pm," he wrote. "I explained that we're building India's first patented AI wearable at NeoSapien and requested a chance to showcase it."

One officer told others to let him stay but then another group came and ordered him and his team to leave immediately.

"I asked: "Should we take our wearables?" They said, others are leaving even laptops behind, security will take care. Trusting them, I left. Hoping that the wearables will be safe, and If I am lucky, it might catch the eye of PM Modi," he said, adding that the gates were closed from 12-6 pm on Monday.

Later, he and his team found that "wearables were stolen."

"Think about this: We paid for flights, accommodation, logistics and even the booth. Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone. If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing," he wrote.

Punit Jain, founder of Reskill, said, "An AI Summit that sidelines its own builders?"

"Exhibitors, delegates, startup founders (were) left outside. No water. No clarity. Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos. If access was limited to select high-value guests, just say it upfront. Don't mobilize the ecosystem and then displace them. This is not how we build India's AI future," he wrote on Monday.

On Tuesday, Jain said, "Day 1 at the AI Summit had some operational challenges, but coordination and access management improved significantly thereafter. Large-scale, high-security events are complex; what matters is responsiveness and execution."

Entrepreneur Priyanshu Ratnakar said the summit highlighted "optics over execution", pointing to long queues, exhibitors being locked out of stalls, patchy Wi-Fi and mobile networks, and repeated registration glitches.

Organisers said corrective measures were taken throughout the day to ease congestion and improve coordination, assuring attendees that operations would be smoother over the remaining days.