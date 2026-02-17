‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Shibuya-Culling Game compilation film to hit theatres, but fans aren’t happy

A compilation film featuring sequences from Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident and Culling Game arcs is set to hit Indian screens on February 27. But the development has been met with criticism as many feel it is too late for the film to release in theatres.

Seven episodes of the ongoing Season 3 of the anime have already premiered.

“When the night fell over Shibuya, nothing was ever the same. Curses rose. Sorcerers fell. And the game was only just beginning. From chaos to the Culling Game, this is where legends are broken and reborn,” PVR Pictures wrote alongside the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“Anime ke 10 episode hone ko aaye hai (Almost 10 episodes of the anime’s third season have already been released),” a fan, who has been religiously following the new episodes, commented. “So what new eps or the eps which already aired,” another wrote. “Dude it's already on streaming,” came another comment.

The compilation movie, often referred to as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution or the Shibuya Incident Special Edition, combines key moments from the Shibuya Incident arc with the first few episodes of the Culling Game arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, covering the Culling Game arc, released on January 8 this year. It is expected to have a total of 24 or 26 episodes. Similar to the previous seasons, the third instalment will likely be split into two parts. The finale will release on March 26.

On January 1, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc from Season 2 was released in theatres in movie format. It followed young Gojo and Geto, once best friends, on a mission to escort Rika Amnai to Master Tengen so she can become the next Star Plasma Vessel.