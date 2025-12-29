Thalapathy Vijay loses balance and falls at Chennai airport after record-breaking Malaysia event

Actor-turned-politician Vijay lost balance and fell at Chennai airport on Sunday while attempting to get into his car after his return from Malaysia, as per reports.

According to PTI, Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was walking towards the exit area when he stumbled and fell as people gathered around him. Security personnel immediately lifted him and helped him into the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay returned on Sunday night after attending the audio release event of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia.

Visuals aired by some television channels later showed that a car, said to be part of Vijay’s convoy, was involved in a very minor mishap within the airport premises. However, officials declined to comment on the incident.

At the Jana Nayagan audio launch on Saturday, Vijay said he decided to step away from cinema and focus on public life for his fans.

“When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself,” he said.

The audio launch, held on 27 December, attracted nearly one lakh fans and entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event.

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani and Naren in key roles. The film is scheduled for release on 9 January 2026. It will clash at the box office with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab and Red Giant Movies’ Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan.