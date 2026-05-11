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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic Instagram caption, a day after Vijay’s oath, fuels speculation about their relationship

Trisha, who attended the ceremony in Chennai wearing a teal-and-gold sari, wrote on Instagram, ‘Love is always louder’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.05.26, 03:39 PM
Trisha Krishnan Vijay relationship

Trisha Krishnan Instagram/ @trishakrishnan

Actress Trisha Krishnan on Monday posted a cryptic message on Instagram a day after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, further fueling speculation around their relationship.

Trisha, who attended the ceremony in Chennai wearing a teal-and-gold sari paired with a cream blouse, shared photographs of the look on Instagram with the caption, “The love is always louder”.

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At the oath-taking venue, Trisha was seen greeting guests, waving at fans and interacting with Vijay’s family members, including his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar.

Responding to reporters who described it as a “big day for Tamil Nadu”, she said, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” with a smile.

Speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha intensified earlier this year after reports emerged in February that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress.

In March, Vijay and Trisha attracted attention after attending a wedding reception in Chennai in coordinated cream-and-gold outfits. Fans had also pointed to their joint public appearances, including at actor Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, as well as Trisha’s social media posts featuring Vijay, as signs of a possible relationship.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the speculation.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. The party later secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the government after falling short of a majority on its own.

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