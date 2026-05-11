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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case: Three accused arrested from UP sent to 13-day police custody

The arrested individuals were identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district, while the other two hail from Uttar Pradesh, with one suspected of being a sharpshooter

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 11.05.26, 04:52 PM
A bike

A bike, which was allegedly used by assailants who shot dead BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath on Wednesday night, is recovered and brought to the Madhyamgram Police station, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Thursday, May 7, 2026. PTI

Three persons, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, were remanded to 13-day police custody on Monday, a senior officer said.

The three accused were detained on Sunday and later arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder that occurred in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram area on the night of May 6, he said.

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"The three accused were brought to West Bengal and produced before the Barasat court in North 24 Paraganas district on Monday. They were remanded to 13-day police custody," the officer said.

The Barasat court asked the police to produce them again on May 24, he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) prayed for two weeks' police custody of the accused, he said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district, while the other two hail from Uttar Pradesh, with one suspected of being a sharpshooter.

They were charged with murder, possession of illegal arms, criminal conspiracy, and suppression of evidence under various sections of BNS, he said.

Two days after the declaration of the West Bengal assembly poll results, Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram.

The investigators traced them using 'digital clues and interstate links'

While at least eight people might have been involved with this conspiracy, the SIT continued to conduct raids in multiple areas across the state to trace the remaining suspects, the officer added.

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