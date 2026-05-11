Apple, Tesla, Boeing CEOs join Trump’s China visit amid trade, geopolitical tensions

More than one dozen CEOs and top executives will join the U.S. delegation as President Donald Trump travels to China this week with hopes to unlock a series of business deals and purchase agreements with Beijing, according to a White House official.

The companies include:

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Apple (Tim Cook)

Blackrock (Larry Fink)

Blackstone (Stephen Schwarzman)

Boeing (Kelly Ortberg)

Cargill (Brian Sikes)

Citi (Jane Fraser)

Cisco (Chuck Robbins)

Coherent (Jim Anderson)

GE Aerospace (H Lawrence Culp)

Goldman Sachs (David Solomon)

Illumina (Jacob Thaysen)

Mastercard (Michael Miebach)

Meta (Dina Powell McCormick)

Micron (Sanjay Mehrotra)

Qualcomm (Cristiano Amon)

Tesla/SpaceX (Elon Musk)

Along with business deals, a host of other issues, including the conflict in West Asia, tariff tensions, and sale of US arms to Taiwan, will take centre stage in the Trump-Xi meeting.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators urged President Donald Trump to hold fast to trade remedies proposed by his administration to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding and not offer concessions when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Mark Kelly of Arizona as well as Republicans Tim Scott of South Carolina and Todd Young of Indiana told Trump in a letter sent on Monday that China's decades-long effort to "decimate American shipbuilding" demanded the use of U.S. trade measures to their fullest extent.

When they met in South Korea in October, Trump and Xi agreed to pause tit-for-tat fees on each other's ships for a year, staving off an estimated $3.2 billion annually in fees for large Chinese-built vessels sailing to U.S. ports. The U.S. fees will resume on November 10, unless a further pause is agreed.