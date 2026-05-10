Trisha Krishnan attends swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as TN CM amid relationship rumours

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of actor-politician Vijay as the state’s chief minister, amid continuing speculation around their relationship.

Trisha was seen leaving her residence in a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse before heading to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Vijay was sworn in as chief minister.

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When reporters remarked that it was a “big day for Tamil Nadu”, Trisha responded, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” with a smile. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, accompanied her.

At the venue, Trisha was seen greeting guests, waving at fans and interacting with Vijay’s family members, including his mother Shoba.

Speculation around Vijay and Trisha’s relationship intensified earlier this year after reports emerged in February that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress.

In March, Vijay and Trisha drew attention after attending a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits. Fans had also pointed to their joint appearances, including at actor Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, and Trisha’s social media posts featuring Vijay as signs of a possible relationship.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the speculation.

Vijay’s TVK party emerged as the largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. However, the party fell short of a majority and later secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the government.