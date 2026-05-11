Dilip Ghosh gets rural development, Agnimitra Paul women and child welfare: Bengal Cabinet portfolios announced

The new government in Bengal announced cabinet portfolios for five ministers, who were sworn in alongside chief minister Suvendu Adhikari during the oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtaniya, Khudiram Tudu, Agnimitra Paul and Nisith Pramanik were appointed as ministers on May 9.

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Former BJP state president and MLA from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh has been assigned the rural development and animal resources development portfolios.

The ministry is expected to play a crucial role in rural infrastructure, panchayat-related governance and livestock management.

Bongaon North MLA Ashok Kirtania has been appointed as the food minister.

The department will oversee food distribution, ration systems and implementation of welfare-linked food schemes across the state.

Ranibandh MLA Kshudiram Tudu has been entrusted with the backward classes welfare department.

The ministry is expected to focus on welfare measures, scholarships and social development programmes for backward communities across Bengal.

Asansol North MLA and prominent women face in the party, Agnimitra Paul has been allocated the women and child welfare portfolio.

The department is likely to remain significant for the BJP government, particularly amid its push for women-centric welfare and safety initiatives.

Mathabhanga MLA and former Union minister Nisith Pramanik has been given charge of north Bengal development along with sports and youth welfare.

The portfolio is important as the BJP has maintained a strong base in North Bengal and aims to further strengthen its presence in the region.

A senior BJP leader said the distribution of portfolios reflected the party’s attempt to balance organisational experience with regional and social representation.

The first cabinet meeting took place at Nabanna on Monday, after which the government decided to implement Ayushman Bharat and roll out major Central welfare schemes across the state. The portfolios were announced after the cabinet meeting.

The inaugural cabinet meeting saw the government move quickly to implement several election promises and reverse policies of the previous Trinamool Congress administration.

CM Adhikari confirmed that the new government would not discontinue any existing state schemes. “We will, however, identify and remove those who are undeserving, like the dead and non-Indians, from receiving welfare support that is meant for the people of this country," he said.

He also confirmed that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which according to him was not implemented by the previous government, would now officially come into force in the state.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while Trinamool Congress secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.