‘Desi Bling’ trailer: Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash explore world of billionaires in new Netflix show

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash explore the world of billionaires in the trailer of upcoming Netflix reality series Desi Bling, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-44-seconds-long video offers a glimpse into the lives of ten millionaires in the United Arab Emirates with a focus on the luxuries of Dubai city.

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From lavish yacht parties and luxury fashion, the clip gives a peek into a world where appearances take centre stage and gossip travels at lightning speed.

The show is set to see a mix of entrepreneurs, entertainers, influencers and maybe even royalty from several countries living it up in Dubai.

Entrepreneur and ANAX Holding chairman Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, Decisive Zone CEO Dyuti Parruck and his wife Iryna Kinakh, billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan along with Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan, Pamela Serena, content creators Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza, and astrologer Janvee Gaur, is set to feature in the series.

Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi also feature in the video.

Desi Bling appears to be similar to shows like Bling Empire and Dubai Bling.

Talking about the show, Tejasswi said in a statement, “This show has been such a special journey for me. It’s a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala.”

“Also it’s very different from anything I’ve done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction.”

“Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that’s completely different from anything we’ve done before,” said Karan.

Karan and Tejasswi rose to fame with Bigg Boss 15.

Produced by Different Productions, Desi Bling is set to premiere on Netflix on May 20.