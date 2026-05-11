Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo joins 'The Mannequin'

Oscar-winning actor Melissa Leo is set to feature in Sean Byrne’s next film, titled "The Mannequin".

The film is described as "an original, violent and blistering high-stakes thriller" and will have the script by Byrne, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

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Studiocanal is launching worldwide sales this week in Cannes. The company will release the film theatrically in its own territories of the U K, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand. Elevation Pictures will release it in Canada.

It is produced by William Woods, Maddy Falle, under Page 12 Pictures Inc and Kristian Moliere with Triptych Pictures.

Leo won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2011, for her role in "The Fighter". She is also known for featuring in projects such as "Frozen River" and "The Wrestler", among others.

Besides "The Mannequin", she will feature in "Passenger" alongside Jacob Scipio. It is directed by Andre Ovredal. She will also appear in "The Rooster Prince", which is directed by Josh Soskin.

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