Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ crosses Rs 80-crore mark in India in 10 days

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji continued its strong theatrical run in its second weekend, pushing its India collection past Rs 80-crore mark, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Released on May 1, the film has Deshmukh serving as writer, director and lead actor. The movie, based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has earned Rs 81 crore gross in India.

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According to the latest trade figures, Raja Shivaji registered a 21.4 per cent jump in collections on its second Sunday compared to Saturday. The film earned Rs 6.80 crore nett from 4,063 shows on day 10, up from Rs 5.60 crore nett on day 9.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 68.25 crore nett.

The film released in both Hindi and Marathi. While the Hindi version posted steady numbers, the Marathi version emerged as the stronger performer throughout the run.

The historical drama earned Rs 52.65 crore nett in India in the first week. The second week began with a collection of Rs 3.20 crore nett, followed by Rs 12.37 crore nett over the weekend.

The Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 20.22 crore nett in India while the Marathi version raked in Rs 48.03 crore nett.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji also features Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.

The film also features a special appearance by Salman Khan and marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son, Rahyl.

Produced by Genelia D'Souza and Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Riteish and Genelia as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, respectively.

Raja Shivaji faced competition from Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. However, the box office clash had little impact on Deshmukh’s film. Meanwhile, Ek Din has collected Rs 4.97 crore gross in India so far.

Among this week’s releases, Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam has had a decent run at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 7.46 crore nett in five days.