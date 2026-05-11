Anupam Kher urges Maha govt to develop DDLJ’s iconic train scene location as tourist spot

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday visited the railway track where the iconic climax scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, was filmed.

Kher, who starred as Shah Rukh’s father Dharamvir Malhotra in the film, shared a video on Instagram as he arrived at Apta Railway Station for a shoot after three decades.

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“Shooting at the same place after 32 years was an emotional and nostalgic experience... Where we shot the iconic scene with Raj and Simran of #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge Doesn't seem like all these years have passed.”

Recalling the impact of the film’s iconic train sequence, Kher further said, “Shooting back then never thought that scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would be one of the most memorable moments of Indian cinema. But perhaps this is the beauty of life... You realize the greatness of that moment much later.”

“Even today, standing there (Apta Station, District Raigarh, Maharashtra) felt as if the time had stopped for a while,” Kher added.

Urging the Maharashtra government to turn it into a tourist spot, Kher further said, “I wish from my heart that Maharashtra government should develop this place as a tourist destination. Such locations of movies around the world become part of memories and feelings for people. This legacy of cinema should be preserved here with the same respect.”

“Magic doesn’t just happen in movies... Goes in some places too. Yash Chopra’s warmth, simplicity, generosity, rish,” Kher signed off.

Released on 20 October, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his father Yash Chopra under his banner.

The story follows the love story of two young non-resident Indians Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995, having earned Rs 102.50 crore worldwide, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Kher last starred in Tanvi The Great (2025), which also marked his return to directing. Kher will next star in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 alongside Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey. A sequel to the 2006 film of the same name, it also marks Kher’s 550th project.