Nitanshi Goel to play Karuna in upcoming Netflix film ‘Takshakudu’

Actress Nitanshi Goel is set to essay the role of Karuna in director Vinod Anantoju’s upcoming Telugu-language dark thriller and folklore-based film Takshakudu, which is set to hit Netflix soon.

Taking to Instagram, Goel wrote, “Meet Karun️a. She feels deeply, loves fiercely. Meet compassion. She feels emotion deeply, loves love fiercely.”

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Takshakudu also stars Anand Deverakonda. As per the film’s official logline, it follows a blind tribesman and his dog on a dangerous quest to confront an evil force that destroyed his village. Netflix dropped a trailer for Takshakudu in February.

Takshakudu is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema.

On the work front, Goel made her Bollywood lead debut in 2024 with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The actress made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Goel also starred in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan as protagonist Syed Abdul Rahim’s (Ajay Devgn) daughter.

Anand Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 comedy film Gam Gam Ganesha.