Watch: Bhangra performance on ‘Dhurandhar’ title track lights up NBA game in San Francisco

An NBA arena in San Francisco recently witnessed a splash of Punjabi culture when the title track of Dhurandhar accompanied a bhangra performance ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The performance was presented by Bhangra Empire, a popular dance crew, whose colourful traditional costumes and energetic choreography drew loud cheers from spectators inside the stadium.

Bhangra Empire later shared a video of the performance on Instagram, where it went viral. Captioned, “Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang”, the clip shows the dancers engaging with the crowd as fans responded enthusiastically.

The video prompted several reactions online. “Proud to see our indian culture even in the nba,” wrote one user. Another commented, “The Dhurandhar effect is riyal.” A third said, “Didn’t expect India to make a presence like this in the NBA,” while another added, “Loveee this! Wish I’d been at this game.”

The music of Dhurandhar has been a rage on the internet since the film’s release in December. The NBA appearance comes days after videos from a wedding in Pakistan surfaced online, showing two women dancing to the film’s song Shararat. The song Fa9la by Flipperachi has also gone viral and is widely being used in reels by Instagram users.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy sent on a risky mission in Karachi’s Lyari area. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as gang leader Rehman Dakait, along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar 2, a sequel to the spy thriller, is scheduled for release on March 19.