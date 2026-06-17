Theatrical re-release of Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ extended till June 18

The theatrical re-release of Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan has been extended till June 18 following strong audience response, the makers announced.

The re-release was unveiled earlier this month to mark the film’s 25th anniversary and was initially scheduled to run from June 12 to June 14. According to a press release, the screenings have now been extended till June 18 due to popular demand.

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Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan originally hit theatres on June 15, 2001.

The period sports drama revolves around a cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their colonial rulers, with the outcome determining whether the villagers would be exempted from paying taxes.

Lagaan received a nomination in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards. The film also won eight awards at the 49th National Film Awards, including the Best Popular Film award.

Apart from Khan, the ensemble cast featured Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajendra Gupta, among others.

The film's soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman, included popular songs such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale and O Rey Chhori, which continue to enjoy popularity among listeners even today.