Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon to attend ‘The Odyssey’ premiere in India

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey will have its India premiere in Mumbai as part of the film’s global promotional tour, Universal Pictures International announced on Wednesday.

The Academy Award-winning director will attend the Mumbai premiere alongside actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, as well as Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas. This will be Nolan’s first-ever premiere event in the country.

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The Odyssey, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, will make Mumbai an official stop on its global premiere tour, joining cities including London, Paris and New York.

According to Universal Pictures International, the Mumbai premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium.

The film was shot across multiple international locations using new IMAX film technology and is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s classic tale of Odysseus and his decade-long journey home following the fall of Troy.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their production banner, Syncopy.

Universal Pictures International said the Mumbai event would mark one of the most significant Hollywood visits staged in India.

Advance tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX are already on sale at cinemas across India.