MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM after DMK defeat; focus shifts to govt formation by Vijay’s TVK

A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday resigned as Chief Minister following the party’s defeat, even as focus shifted to government formation with Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party.

Stalin has forwarded his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, party sources said. The DMK secured 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly, positioning itself as the principal opposition.

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The TVK won 108 seats, falling short of a majority, while the AIADMK secured 47 seats.

Stalin has said that the DMK would function as a robust opposition party.

Vijay stakes claim, seeks chance to prove majority

With no party crossing the halfway mark, attention has turned to the Governor’s next move. Vijay has written to the Governor, staking claim to form the government.

He informed the Governor that the party had secured 108 seats, and being the single largest party, it should be invited to form the government. "We request an opportunity to demonstrate our majority," Vijay had said in an e-mail communication to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a source in the TVK said.

An official indicated that the Governor is likely to consult legal experts before taking a decision, given the absence of a clear majority in the April 23 polls.

The TVK has also sought two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the House, according to party sources.

Security stepped up, political reactions pour in

Security has been tightened outside Vijay’s Panaiyur residence. He won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies and is likely to retain the Perambur seat.

"Vijay does not need to form a majority government. He can be invited by the Governor to form the government and take a floor test and dare the DMK and AIADMK to vote him out," says commentator and political analyst Sumanth Raman.

"They (DMK and AIADMK) wouldn't dare do this for now. I guess that if a floor test happens, one group of MLAs may abstain to allow the confidence vote to pass. So theoretically, he can run a minority Govt as long as the others won't join each other to vote him out," Raman said in a post on 'X.'

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Vijay and congratulated him on "TVK’s spectacular result".

"This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth, which cannot, and will not, be ignored. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support. I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on 'X.'

Congress leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, said the poll result was "unexpected".

"Overall, our performance was not very good, considering our CM also lost the election. It was not expected. The wave was in favour of TVK. The people of the state have voted for a change, and youngsters and women have clearly voted for the government of TVK. Somehow youngsters have been attracted to them, and they got the mandate of people," Chodankar told PTI videos.