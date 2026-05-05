Blackpink, K-stars bring high-fashion drama to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet

Popular K-pop group Blackpink — comprising Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo — were among the Korean stars who attended the Met Gala 2026, turning heads with their blend of flair and elegance that left the global fashion scene mesmerised. Here’s a look at who wore what at the annual fashion spectacle, held on May 5 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

1 8 Instagram/@chanel

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Blackpink’s rapper-singer Jennie made a striking appearance in a custom Chanel metallic blue couture gown. The strapless column dress, which she called ‘Mosaic Artwork Come to Life’, reportedly took 540 hours to create and features 15,000 embroidered elements.

2 8 Instagram/@RobertWun

From designer Robert Wun’s Fall/Winter couture collection, Blackpink’s rapper-singer Lisa attended the event in a sparkling white gown paired with a matching veil. The dress features surreal, 3D sculptural elements that resemble extra arms canopying over her shoulders.

3 8 Instagram/@dior

Jisoo, the only Blackpink artiste who made her Met Gala debut this year, opted for Dior’s custom-made gown designed by Jonathan Anderson that featured intricate beading and floral embroidery.

4 8 Instagram/@saintlaurent

After delivering a stunning look at the 2025 Met Gala, Rosé returned to the red carpet this year exuding effortless style and elegance in a black Saint Laurent gown, accented with a striking sculptural bird motif across her waist.

5 8 Instagram/@netflix

Popular K-drama actor Ahn Hyeo-seop made his Met Gala debut, looking dapper in a custom striped suit from the Italian fashion house Maison Valentino. The K-pop Demon Hunters star’s look was paired with a distinctive red skinny scarf and a black formal shirt.

6 8 Instagram/@aespa

K-pop band Aespa’s Karina also made her Met Gala debut on Monday. She attended the event in a custom Prada gown. The look featured a traditional hanbok-inspired outfit designed to blend culture and modern fashion.

7 8 Instagram/@aespa

Another Aespa singer, Ningning, also made a head-turning appearance at the global fashion event in a custom Gucci gown. The outfit features pleated silk organza ruffles adorned with rhinestone embroidery.

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Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon returned to the Met Gala’s red carpet wearing this custom Louis Vuitton. The gown features a sleek, high-neck, long-sleeved top made of black leather with a voluminous skirt constructed from clusters of black roses.