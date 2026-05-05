Blackpink, K-stars bring high-fashion drama to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet

Popular K-pop group Blackpink — comprising Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo — were among the Korean stars who attended the Met Gala 2026, turning heads with their blend of flair and elegance that left the global fashion scene mesmerised. Here’s a look at who wore what at the annual fashion spectacle, held on May 5 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Blackpink’s rapper-singer Jennie made a striking appearance in a custom Chanel metallic blue couture gown. The strapless column dress, which she called ‘Mosaic Artwork Come to Life’, reportedly took 540 hours to create and features 15,000 embroidered elements.
From designer Robert Wun’s Fall/Winter couture collection, Blackpink’s rapper-singer Lisa attended the event in a sparkling white gown paired with a matching veil. The dress features surreal, 3D sculptural elements that resemble extra arms canopying over her shoulders.
Jisoo, the only Blackpink artiste who made her Met Gala debut this year, opted for Dior’s custom-made gown designed by Jonathan Anderson that featured intricate beading and floral embroidery.
After delivering a stunning look at the 2025 Met Gala, Rosé returned to the red carpet this year exuding effortless style and elegance in a black Saint Laurent gown, accented with a striking sculptural bird motif across her waist.
Popular K-drama actor Ahn Hyeo-seop made his Met Gala debut, looking dapper in a custom striped suit from the Italian fashion house Maison Valentino. The K-pop Demon Hunters star’s look was paired with a distinctive red skinny scarf and a black formal shirt.
K-pop band Aespa’s Karina also made her Met Gala debut on Monday. She attended the event in a custom Prada gown. The look featured a traditional hanbok-inspired outfit designed to blend culture and modern fashion.
Another Aespa singer, Ningning, also made a head-turning appearance at the global fashion event in a custom Gucci gown. The outfit features pleated silk organza ruffles adorned with rhinestone embroidery.
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon returned to the Met Gala’s red carpet wearing this custom Louis Vuitton. The gown features a sleek, high-neck, long-sleeved top made of black leather with a voluminous skirt constructed from clusters of black roses.