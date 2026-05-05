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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 05 May 2026

‘Put petty politics aside; it's not about one party, but India’: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over Bengal poll results

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.05.26, 02:15 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi File picture

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP’s victory in the Bengal and Assam assembly polls, calling it a “theft” of the mandate and warning it marked a significant step in the party’s alleged bid to “destroy” Indian democracy, while urging political rivals to rise above partisan reactions.

Backing the Trinamool Congress after its defeat, Rahul cautioned against celebrating the loss of Mamata Banerjee’s party and stressed the broader implications for the country.

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"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Rahul said in a post on X.

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said in his post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party unseated the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and retained Assam for a third consecutive term, according to the assembly poll results announced on Monday.

Mehbooba Mufti slams EC

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took a swipe at the EC over the assembly poll results, saying it seems to have mastered the art of "electoral manipulation" and West Bengal is the latest reminder of this "disturbing reality".

In a post on X, she said, "We may not have become 'Vishwaguru, but we seem to have mastered the art of electoral manipulation. West Bengal is the latest reminder of this disturbing reality." She further said that India was admired globally for holding free and fair polls, but now the EC itself is accused of "subverting" the democratic process with the aid of Central agencies.

"India was once admired as a global model for free and fair elections, especially after T N Seshan transformed ECI into a fearless guardian of democracy. Today, that very institution stands accused of subverting the electoral process, aided by central agencies. A tragic fall," she said.

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The theft of Assam, Bengal's mandate is a step forward in BJP's mission to destroy Indian democracy

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