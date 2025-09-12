‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ earns over Rs 60 crore in India in Week 1, beats ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘The Bengal Files’

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites crossed the Rs 60-crore mark in India at the end of its first week in theatres, crossing the combined box office collection of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, as per latest trade reports.

All the three movies hit screens in India on September 5. While Last Rites earned Rs 67.19 crore nett in India after seven days of theatrical run, Baaghi 4 amassed Rs 44.50 crore nett domestically and The Bengal Files collected Rs 11.25 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites shows them taking on their darkest and last case yet. The Michael Chaves directorial has earned USD 244 million worldwide, as per trade reports.

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise which began in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff plays a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist.

The Bengal Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

Meanwhile, Haruo Sotozaki’s latest anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which hit theatres on Friday, has so far earned Rs 1.82 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Teja Sajja’s multilingual action film Mirai, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 2.83 crore nett on its opening day.