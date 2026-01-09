Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ not releasing before January 21 as Madras HC halts censor certificate

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single-bench directive to CBFC to grant UA certificate to Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan in a development that prevents the film’s release before January 21.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stayed the order, noting that the CBFC was not given adequate time to respond.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for January 21.

Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay's last film before he turns a full-time politician, was originally scheduled for a January 9 release.

On Friday morning, the Madras High Court in a single-bench order directed CBFC to issue a UA certificate once certain modifications were made by the filmmakers.

The film’s release was first postponed after a hearing on January 6.

On Friday, the court asked, “What was the urgency that the respondent (Board) was asked to respond to the plea and the matter was decided within two days?”

For context, an urgent motion for appeal was made by the Additional Solicitor General minutes after the single judge decision. The ASG submitted that the proceedings before single judge were hasty and the board did not get an opportunity to defend the issue by filing counter.

The court remarked that the producers could have waited for the certificate. “You're creating an urgency and putting pressure on court. False state of urgency is being created,” the bench said.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Venkat K Narayana has produced the project.