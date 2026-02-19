Anil Ambani tells Supreme Court he won’t leave India, pledges full cooperation in Rs 40,000 crore fraud probe

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has submitted an undertaking before the Supreme Court stating that he will not leave the country without prior permission of the court and will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 40,000 crore banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, Ambani asserted that he is not a flight risk and has no intention of evading the legal process.

"I state on oath that I have not left India since July 2025, since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India. It is further undertaken that in the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this court before undertaking any such travel," Ambani said.

He further stated, "I, with utmost bona fide, have been fully cooperating with the investigating agencies in connection with the ongoing investigations and continues to extend complete cooperation," he added.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea by former bureaucrat E A S Sarma, who sought a fair, prompt and dispassionate probe into the alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud involving ADAG, Ambani and its group entities.

Ambani also informed the court that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26, 2026, and undertook to join the investigation on the specified date.

"I undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the petitioner," Ambani said.

He submitted that the affidavit was being filed to demonstrate that his conduct has been transparent and cooperative.

Earlier, on February 4, the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over the "unexplained delay" in the investigations and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to conduct a fair, prompt and dispassionate probe into the alleged fraud.

During the hearing, Sarma raised apprehensions that Ambani may flee the country. Appearing for Ambani, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assured the court that his client would not leave India without prior approval.

The public interest litigation filed by Sarma alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple ADAG entities.