Watch: Rajpal Yadav dances at niece’s UP wedding after interim bail in cheque-bounce case

A video of actor Rajpal Yadav dancing at his niece’s mehendi ceremony surfaced online on Thursday, days after he walked out of Tihar Jail on an interim bail in a cheque-bounce case.

The video, according to those who shared it on social media, was shot at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav sports a yellow kurta pyjama and dances with his family members during the wedding festivities. He also invites his wife onto the dance floor, and they dance together for a short while.

On Thursday, the actor penned a short note on Instagram, thanking fans for showing support during his ‘challenging times’. “Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (I thank you all for your love and support)”, he wrote.

Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay outstanding dues in the cases. The actor is required to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

In 2010, Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from a private firm, Murli Projects Private Limited, to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata. The film failed at the box office, and Yadav faced financial difficulties. He was unable to repay the loan on time.

The cheques issued by him at the time of taking the loan reportedly bounced, following which a complaint was filed against him. Although there was a settlement between the parties, the full payment was not made, and interest accumulated over time, significantly increasing the total liability.

In 2018, a Delhi court in Karkardooma convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months in jail. He subsequently approached higher courts and was granted relief on multiple occasions after assuring payment and settlement.

After Yadav went to jail, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians — including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav — pledged support to him.

Boxer-actor Vijender Singh also stepped forward in support on Monday, offering Yadav a role in his upcoming film with filmmaker Sanjay Sanju Saini.

Yadav has already paid Rs 1.5 crore of his total Rs 9 crore debt, his lawyer told the court.