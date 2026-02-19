Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’Romeo’ inches towards Rs 100-crore mark at global box office

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo is inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office, according to latest trade reports.

At the time the report was published on Thursday, O’Romeo had raked in Rs 75.80 crore worldwide since its February 13 release, according to production banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has earned Rs 58.30 crore gross at the domestic box office in six days.

O’Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles.

On the other hand, Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main has earned Rs 4.10 crore nett in India since its February 13 release, according to a report by industry-data tracking platform Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 45.90 crore nett in India in 20 days. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features Rani as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Mardaani 3 stars her alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.