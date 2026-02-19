MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Stop asking new ‘Harry Potter’ cast about original film series stars: Daniel Radcliffe

Radcliffe, who famously portrayed ‘The Boy Who Lived’ from the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, said he wants the new cast to put their own mark on the show

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.02.26, 03:41 PM
Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe File picture

Daniel Radcliffe recently urged fans to refrain from asking the new cast members of the Harry Potter HBO series adaptation about him and the actors in the original films.

In an interview with Screenrant, Radcliffe, who famously portrayed ‘The Boy Who Lived’ from the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling, reflected on the new trio’s casting for the television series.

This time, the Golden Trio will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will each take on the roles of Harry, his geeky friend Hermione Granger, and his red-haired bestie Ron Weasley, respectively.

Addressing the way people around the world have been calling on each other to “look after these kids”, the 36-year-old actor issued one request to Potterheads.

“If everyone really means that, one of the things you can do for me is not ask about us — me, Emma, Rupert — all the time,” he said, adding that he would “like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives.”

Key supporting roles in the upcoming HBO show include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

The Harry Potter reboot for television, announced in 2021, is described as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling novel series about the Wizarding World.

Radcliffe has consistently shown support to McLaughlin as the latter gears up to take on the mantle from the British actor. Last year, Radcliffe penned a letter to encourage the young actor and received a “very sweet response” from the latter.

“I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,” the 36-year-old actor wrote to McLaughlin.

HBO's Harry Potter series is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.

The series, being produced by HBO with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is set to direct multiple episodes, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman serving as executive producers.

