‘Pulp Fiction’ actor Peter Greene died from accidental gunshot wound to armpit: Report

Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene, who died in December last year, reportedly suffered a fatal accidental gunshot wound to his left armpit, as per US media reports.

The cause of the actor’s death was revealed on Wednesday, two months after his death on December 12, 2025.

As per People, New York's chief medical examiner office said Wednesday that Greene, who was 60, died of a “gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery”.

The bullet tore into his left armpit and caused heavy bleeding as it damaged the artery supplying blood to his arm, elbow, forearm and hand.

Axilla is the scientific term for the armpit. It was an accidental death, according to the medical examiners.

The actor, known for playing Zed, a security guard who rapes crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), was found dead in his New York apartment on December 12. As per a Variety report, a neighbour called his landlord and informed the police to carry out a wellness check after hearing music playing non-stop in his apartment for several days.

Greene is also known for playing the villain Dorian Tyrell in The Mask alongside Jim Carrey.

Greene featured in several films and TV shows, including For Life, Chicago P.D., Hawaii Five-O, Justified, Life on Mars, The Black Donnellys, Tesla, City of Lies, Once Fallen and Permanent Midnight.

An upcoming drama film by Michael Greene, titled Clika, will feature a posthumous role by the actor.