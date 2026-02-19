MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 February 2026

Supreme Court disposes of plea against Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, film to get new title

While the new title for the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not been finalised, it will be different from the previous one, Pandey said in an affidavit

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.02.26, 01:31 PM
Manoj Bajpayee in ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’

Manoj Bajpayee in ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ File picture

The Supreme Court disposed of the plea against Neeraj Pandey’s Ghooskhor Pandat on Thursday after the filmmaker withdrew the title and other promotional content related to the upcoming Netflix film.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of the plea after recording Pandey’s affidavit, noting that it is expected to bring the controversy to a close in all respects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his affidavit, Pandey stated that while the new title for the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not been finalised, it will be different from the previous one.

“While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative.”

The observations came while the court was hearing a plea alleging that the film promotes caste and religion-based stereotyping and poses a threat to public order, communal harmony and constitutional values.

The plea sought an immediate stay on the film’s release and streaming.

The film’s announcement on February 3 led to backlash on social media, with many calling the title “casteist” and “offensive”. The controversy also led to an FIR with Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, while the NHRC issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint, as per PTI.

The controversy has also been examined by the Delhi High Court, which earlier heard a petition seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the Netflix film. During those proceedings, Netflix informed the court that the makers were willing to change the title and had already removed all promotional material from social media.

Recording Netflix’s submission, the High Court observed that no further orders were required and treated the matter as settled, declining to halt the release at that stage.

Ghooshkhor Pandat is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has co-written the story with Pandey, and is produced under Pandey’s banner, Friday Filmworks.

Featuring Bajpayee in the lead role, the crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are derailed when he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy unfolding in Delhi.

RELATED TOPICS

Ghooskhor Pandat Neeraj Pandey Manoj Bajpayee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo, SpiceJet, other airlines face check-in issues at airports due to system outage

According to the sources there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Most of the states are revenue deficit states and yet they are offering such freebies

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT