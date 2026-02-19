Bill Gates cancels India AI Impact Summit keynote address amid Epstein files row

Bill Gates will not deliver his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, the Gates Foundation said, amid mounting controversy over recently released U.S. court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, the foundation said, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address."

It added, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit".

The foundation further said it remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals.

No additional reason was officially provided for the cancellation. However, the decision comes weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails that included communications between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and staff of the Gates Foundation.

The documents indicated that Gates and Epstein met several times after Epstein served a prison term, reportedly to discuss expanding Gates’ philanthropic initiatives. Gates has previously said the association was limited to philanthropy-related discussions and acknowledged that meeting Epstein was a mistake.

The Gates Foundation, established in 2000 by Gates and his then-wife, is among the world’s largest philanthropic organisations funding global health and development initiatives. Gates currently serves as chair and board member of the foundation.

Gates’ withdrawal marks another setback for the India AI Impact Summit, which has faced criticism over organisational lapses and other disruptions.