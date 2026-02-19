Bee attack at Unnao cricket ground leaves umpire dead, 20 players injured

A 65-year-old umpire died and several players were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them during a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area on Wednesday evening during a match organised by the Kanpur Cricket Association. A senior office-bearer of the association confirmed the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officials, Manik Gupta from Kanpur was officiating as the umpire when a swarm of bees suddenly descended on the ground, attacking players and match officials and triggering panic. Players and spectators ran for cover in an attempt to escape the stings.

Eyewitnesses said Gupta sustained serious injuries in the attack and fell unconscious. He was first taken to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur after his condition worsened. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Police said another umpire and around 15 to 20 players also suffered bee stings in the incident.

Confirming the death, S N Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, told PTI that umpire Manik Gupta died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a cricket match in Unnao.

“When Gupta was being rushed to the hospital, bees were still clinging to his face and body,” Singh said, underscoring the intensity of the attack.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the association, stating that it stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.