Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action

Actors Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins are set to feature in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated classic Scooby-Doo, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Hagen, Fortson and Jenkins will essay the roles of Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley and Fred Jones, respectively. While Hagen is known for his performance in The Pitt, Fortson impressed viewers with her role in Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret. Jenkins, on the other hand, shot to fame with the sci-fi series Lost in Space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the streamer announced that McKenna Grace will play a young Daphne Blake in the Netflix show.

Created by Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the project is based on characters created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for production company Hanna-Barbera back in 1969.

With more than a dozen animated series and three theatrical films, the half-a-century old cartoon Scooby-Doo remains one of the most beloved and memorable shows ever. The live-action series is a modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their special dog.

“During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming show on Netflix Tudum.

The series will be executive produced by Rosenberg and Appelbaum, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions), and André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (via Midnight Radio).