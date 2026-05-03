Centre says AI, cloud surge raise water concerns; industry adopts advanced cooling solutions

Amid concerns raised by environmentalists that India's rapidly growing AI and cloud computing sectors could consume nearly 37.5 billion litres of water annually, the Centre has stated that the industry is adopting advanced cooling technologies to minimise water usage.

The consumption is equivalent to the annual water needs of about 7 to 8 lakh people, or enough to supply a city like Mumbai for about a week, claimed the NatConnect Foundation, which based its assessment on the urban water norm of 135 litres per person per day set by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation.

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In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office last month, NatConnect director B N Kumar claimed the expanding industry could threaten India's water security.

Data centre capacity in the country has grown from 375 MW in 2020 to over 1,500 MW in 2025, Shambhu Nath Gupta, Under Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, noted in response to the letter.

"Data centres are adopting advanced cooling systems like direct-to-chip liquid cooling, adiabatic cooling, and immersion systems to minimise both water and energy usage," he said.

The Ministry also noted that broader resource sustainability efforts are underway, including rainwater harvesting, wastewater reuse, and digital groundwater monitoring.

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