Mamata Shankar is ‘elated’ as two of her films head to South Asian Film Festival of Montreal

Veteran actress Mamata Shankar feels “truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful” as two of her films — Pinjar and Bijoyar Pore — have been selected for the 15th edition of the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal.

“I feel truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful that both Bijoyar Pore and Pinjar have been selected… It is always a matter of immense joy when meaningful cinema transcends boundaries and finds recognition on an international platform,” Shankar told The Telegraph Online in a statement.

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Directed by Rudrajit Roy, Pinjar explores themes of confinement, memory and trauma, and has been gaining attention for its narrative depth and treatment. Roy termed the selection a “proud and emotional milestone”, expressing hope that it would open doors for more Bengali films internationally.

Shankar said working on both projects had been “an emotionally enriching experience”, adding that her association with directors Roy and Abhijit Sri Das made the recognition “even more special”.

She also praised music composer Ratul Shankar for his work in Pinjar, saying it adds “profound emotional depth” to the film.

The actor, however, said Bijoyar Pore did not get its due during its initial release because of inconvenient show timings, and expressed hope that it would get another opportunity to reach a wider audience.

For Pinjar, she said she hopes the film receives “the right release timing, adequate screens, and the platform it truly deserves” so that audiences can experience it fully.

Both films, she added, have been “incredibly special journeys” for her.