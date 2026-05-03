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regular-article-logo Sunday, 03 May 2026

Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ sees slight dip in daily domestic collections on Day 2

Aamir Khan-backed ‘Ek Din’, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, earned Rs 1 crore nett in India on Saturday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.05.26, 04:45 PM
Riteish Deshmukh in \\\'Raja Shivaji\\\'

Riteish Deshmukh in 'Raja Shivaji' File Picture

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji witnessed a slight dip in its daily domestic collections on Saturday, Day 2, as per latest trade reports.

The historical drama, which opened to Rs 11.35 crore nett in India on May 1, earned Rs 10.55 crore nett at the domestic box office on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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At the time the report was published on Sunday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 25.58 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 28.9 per cent on Saturday.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also stars Genelia D’Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-backed Sunil Pandey directorial Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, earned Rs 1 crore nett in India on Saturday, its second day in theatres. This took the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 2.15 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

A remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.

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Riteish Deshmukh Raja Shivaji Genelia Deshmukh Ek Din Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Sai Pallavi
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