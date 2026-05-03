Mamata holds meeting with TMC's counting agents for Bhabanipur constituency

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party's counting agents for the Bhabanipur constituency, from where she is seeking a re-election, on Sunday evening, hours before the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly election is scheduled to begin.



In Bhabanipur, the chief minister's principal challenger is the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who defeated her in the Nandigram constituency in 2021.

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The meeting at the CM's Kalighat residence was attended by TMC leader and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, among others.

"Mamata Banerjee will win in Bhabanipur by a huge margin," Hakim asserted, while speaking to a vernacular news channel.

Claiming that the TMC has worked for the welfare of the people across the year, he asserted that Banerjee will take oath as the state's chief minister for the fourth consecutive term after the results.

The meeting with the party chief was attended by the counting agents, TMC councillors and ward presidents in Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata, a party official said.

The TMC chief and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Saturday held a virtual meeting with counting agents of 291 assembly seats in which the party is contesting.

Also Read No laxity tomorrow: Mamata Banerjee tells TMC agents ahead of vote tabulation

The two leaders told them that they should regularly update the leadership about the prevailing situation at counting centres and must remain there till the end of the exercise.

The Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) contested three seats in the Darjeeling hills following an arrangement with the TMC.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for 293 seats scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission had on Saturday night countermanded the election for Falta assembly constituency in South 24Parganas district in view of reports about vitiation of the poll process there on April 29.

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