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regular-article-logo Sunday, 03 May 2026

US Attorney Pirro says officer was shot by suspect’s gun at White House correspondents’ dinner

'We now can establish that a pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant's Mossberg pump-action shotgun was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer,' Pirro said

Reuters Published 03.05.26, 10:33 PM
White House correspondents’ dinner

White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen sprints past security personnel in a screengrab form security camera video, at Washington Hilton Hotel, Washington D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. Reuters

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Sunday that the government has evidence that a federal agent was shot by the suspect in custody during an alleged attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner last weekend.

“We now can establish that a pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant's Mossberg pump-action shotgun was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer,” Pirro said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

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"It is definitively his bullet," Pirro said.

Cole Tomas Allen is accused of storming a security checkpoint and firing a shotgun in the foyer leading to the White ​House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. Allen is charged with attempted ⁠assassination, ​discharging a firearm during a crime ​of violence and illegally transporting guns and ammunition across state lines. He has not yet entered a plea.

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Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday there could be more charges filed as the investigation continues.

"I expect in the next week or so, there will be more information coming out. Obviously, assuming the investigation moves forward, there will be an indictment forthcoming. And all that is typical of what happens," Blanche said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

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