Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi S15

Comedian Harsh Gujral and actor Gaurav Khanna are set to join the 15th edition of Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers announced in a press release.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, who will push contestants to their limits, forcing them to confront their deepest fears, according to the statement.

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Khanna, who recently won Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef India, said Khatron Ke Khiladi is a "different kind of test". “I’ve always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. That’s how people have seen me over the years, and what connected with them during Bigg Boss 19... My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don’t feel right, so this format challenges that in every way. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there," he said in a statement.

Gujral, known for his stand-up comedies, said as a comedian he always chases new material and stories.

“I have spent years facing live audiences and handling unpredictable moments with humour, so in a way, comedy has always been my biggest strength, and I think it’s going to be my biggest weapon here as well. Of course, this is a completely different battlefield. The fears here are far more real and far more intense, definitely not as mild as stage fright or worrying about what people might think. What excites me is that it’s a whole new world of challenges, and I’m looking forward to experiencing every bit of it,” he said.

Other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 include Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farhana Bhatt, Ori and Avinash Mishra.